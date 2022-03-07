Celebrity couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal, is celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, March 7, 2022

The two took to their respective social media pages to celebrate with lovely photos and messages

Fella and Medikal's fans have joined them in celebrating their anniversary with loads of lovely wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of Ghana's favourite celebrity couples actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Fella and Medikal got married in a grand wedding ceremony on March 7, 2020, and have been living in bliss since that time.

Today happens to be exactly two years of their marriage and they decided to show love to each other on social media.

Fella Makafui and Medikal are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary Photo source: @fellamakafui. @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Fella's anniversary message

Fella was the first to pour out her heart on their anniversary. She shared photos from their wedding and other outings.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sharing the photos, the actress professed her love for Medikal and prayed for God to continue blessing their marriage.

"Happy 2 Years Anniversary to us my love...Thank you for always reminding me what butterflies feel like !! May God continue to bless our marriage with love and laughter!! Je t’aime ❤️," she said.

Medikal's message to Fella

A few hours after Fella's post, Medikal took to Instagram to share some photos and videos of them together.

In his caption, Medikal thanked Fella for being part of his journey while expressing his everlasting love for her.

"Happy 2 years anniversary baby! God got us, love you for life, thanks for being part of this amazing journey.❤️," he said.

Fella and Medikal's fans celebrates with them

The anniversary posts from Fella and Medikal have got many of their followers joining them to celebrate. Below are some of the best wishes YEN.com.gh sighted.

she_loves.dopenation said:

"Happy anniversary Mr and Mrs Frimpong❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nicky_daterush said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️may God bless your home wish you all the love and happiness that last❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

1realandersonn said:

"Wish ya best of everything❤️."

awukyeyeboah said:

"Happy Anniversary Mr and Mrs Frimpong ❤️❤️❤️."

Medikal's daughter 'seizes' his PlayStation controller, runs away in funny video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, virtually stopped her father from playing his video game in the house.

In a video the rapper shared, Island took his Playstation controller and bolted with it while the game was in session.

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from social media users who found Island's running funny.

Source: YEN.com.gh