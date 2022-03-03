Rae Abbey has once again mesmerized many social media uers with her latest photos she shared on Instagram

The pretty entrepreneur was seen laying on the floor as she posed for some stunning photos while wearing a swimsuit

Rae became known in Ghana when she openly declared her love for Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif famed for his Furst and Second Sermon songs

Pretty Ghanaian entrepreneur and fashion influencer, Rae Abbey who is currently based in the United States of America has dropped some stunning photos of herself.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rae who went viral after she professed her love for Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, shared photos of herself online.

Rae, who also doubles as a fashion influencer, was seen wearing a tight black outfit as she lay on the floor inside what looked like a photo studio.

Photos of Rae Abbey. Source: @raeabbey

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's crush complimented her looks with some knee-length pair of shiny black boots and a pair of sunglasses.

After posting the photo, Rae captioned them:

"50% Savage. 50% Sweetness!!"

Fans of Rae Abbey react to the photos

Many followers of Rae took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared online.

_lutte_ayeh came in with the comment:

"Flawless Pose"

wanitaparis noted:

"Too fresh , almost unrecognizable"

callme_daya had this to say:

"My dawta is breaking the internet"

mzzeffah:

"This Girrrlllllllll chaaiiiii! Last killer"

There were many comments under the photo that showed fans of Rae were blown away by her stunning beauty.

Rae expresses her love for Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif

Rae Abbey came into the crosshairs of Ghanaian media space and discussions after she took to social media to shoot her shot at Ghana music prodigy, Black Sherif.

She sent a cryptic message to Black Sherif claiming that even though they were separated by distance, he would always have her heart.

