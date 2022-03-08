GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has been surprised by rapper Black Sherif as she celebrated her birthday on March 8

The Second Sermon hitmaker who joined others to visit Serwaa's house in celebration of her new age was seen popping champagne

In a video that has just surfaced online, Serwaa who has just turned 32 looked excited to see the rapper

Young rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail, has pulled a big surprise on GHOne TV broadcaster Joyce Serwaa Amihere on her birthday.

Serwaa Amihere turned 32 years old on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She flooded social media with stunning photos earlier in the day.

Apart from sharing those lovely photos, the GHOne TV presenter had some friends coming over for a celebration in her house. One of the people who appeared to celebrate Serwaa was Black Sherif.

Black Sherif surprised Serwaa Amihere on her birthday Photo source: @serwaaamihere, @iamskinp

Source: Instagram

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram page @iamskinp Black Sherif is seen in the house of Serwaa. The two had hearty chat after which the rapper picked up a bottle of champagne and opened it.

While opening the champagne bottle, Black Sherif's Second Sermon song played in the background with many of the people around jamming to it.

Watch below for the video as shared on Instagram:

