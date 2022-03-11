Kafui Danku and her adorable first child Baby Lorde have wowed social media yet again with their latest photos

The lovely mother and daughter were seen posing for a number of classic photos in what looked like their plush home

Kafui Danku and her kids, Baby Lorde and Titan are noted for mesmerizing their teeming fans with the beautiful photos

Actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku and her adorable daughter Baby Lorde have left her fans and followers on cloud nine after they dropped some photos online.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde known in real life as Ivana Lorde Pitcher were seen posing for photos looking radiant and as beautiful as ever.

In the photos Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde were spotted wearing the same dress - long 'princessy' yellow-coloured gowns, as they beamed with smiles

They were seen standing in a part of their plush home as they posed for their latest set of photos.

Kafui Danku And Daughter Baby Lorde. Source: @babylordethefirst

The photos which were posted on the Instagram handle of Baby Lorde, were captioned:

"Made Of Sunlight"

Fans react to the photos of Baby Lorde and Kafui Danku

Many loyal followers of the actress and her adorable kids took to the comment section to react to the photos.

kudolobless came in with the comment:

"Sunlight! Shine babe , absolutely gorgeous"

aniyahlovestokes adored the dress worn by both mother and daughter:

"Love this dress"

surfnbbum complimented the duo:

"Both looking absolutely gorgeous"

aliyahjambai noted:

"You and Mama are so beautiful!!!"

annanmonney wrote:

"Mama and daughter"

Source: YEN.com.gh