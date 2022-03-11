Serwaa Amihere's kid sister dazzles Instagram users with beautiful photos

Maame Gyamfua, the kid sister of TV star, Serwaa Amihere, has wowed social media users with her gorgeous photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The beautiful stylish lady has released awesome photos that are trending on Instagram.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the hair queen is captured showing her stunning beauty in a lovely outfit.

From the photos, the owner of Oh My Hair is seen posing for the camera as she took the photos from the United Kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh