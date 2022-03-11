A video of Fella Makafui, Medikal's wife, cleaning and dusting her house like a house girl, has dropped online

She is seen cooking, cleaning her burner, and also her sink in the kitchen before moving into the hall

At the hall, Fella Makafui is seen dusting the sofa, the center table, and then the flat screen television

Fans have praised her and called her beautiful names such as "wife material" and "good woman" among others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Mafafui, has earned the praises of her fans with a video of her doing house chores.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Fella’s Instagram, she is seen busy like a house girl would be.

Starting the from Kitchen, Fella is seen cleaning her burner, the sink, and then checking on the food that seemed to be on fire.

A collage of Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Original

She then moved to the hall to clean where she is seen dusting the sofa, the center table, and then the flat screen television on the wall.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After her hard work, Fella got herself some fluid in her cup to relax her nerves.

Fans praise “wife material” Fella

The video has got many people respecting and praising Fella so much.

Some called her a wife material, while others said she is a good woman who deserves all the love she gets.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

thebeautiful_adepa: “Wife material 200yard.”

f.a.b.y.c.y.s: “Responsible Fella.”

blessaikins4: “Mummy pls I wanna come eat Island Dad’s food for him.”

rockstsrdejude: “Nice post.”

sizellessburner: “Wife Material dey cook.”

donbenitoyoung: “Infact you are such a talented and very serious and very business lady I have ever seen and it makes me love you more and your husband as well…keep it up and God will keep making you big"

wezzydebarber8: “Madam FELLA.”

fayceoff2017: “Good woman.”

Fella Makafui criticised for dress she wore to Shatta Wale's girlfriend's party

Earlier, Fella Makafui was in the news following the dress she wore to Shatta Wale's girlfriend's birthday party.

Fella’s costume for the party did not impress some of her fans and they reacted.

While some reacted with emojis to communicate how they feel, one lady boldly asked "what is she wearing?"

Source: YEN.com.gh