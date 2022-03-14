Ama Tundra has set tongues wagging on social media with photos of herself celebrating her birthday

In the photos, the Kumawood actress was seen showing her stunning beauty on her special day

Ama Tundra is one of the talented new actresses that have been gracing the screens with her acting skills

Kumawood actress, Ama Tundra, is celebrating her birthday and she can't stop feeling herself on her Instagram handle.

The heavily endowed actress' birthday was on Monday, March 14, 2022, and Instagram is buzzing with her photos.

In celebrating another milestone, Ama Tundra took to her page to release awesome photos of herself.

Ama Tundra: Kumawood actress celebrates birthday with awesome photos (Photo credit: Ama Tundra/Instagram)

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Ama Tundra is seen wearing a well-designed wine-colored outfit.

She was spotted in her iconic white-dyed short hair as she posed for the camera at different angles.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, "I bless your holy name LORD HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me."

Fans celebrate her

serwaahtelemo:

"Happy birthday queen"

fficialokodie:

"Happy birthday Queen"

jaysticks:

"Blessed birthday dear.. Enjoy Grace and Unlimited Favour"

qwabenawusuc:

"Happy birthday baby"

_nana_akwasi:

"Greatness and more dear"

iamreal_thickmadame:

"Happy blessed birthday Ama"

