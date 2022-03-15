Shatta Wale has cried in a new video over being "abandoned" by his family and his closest friend

He sang that in those dark times, it was only God who showed up for him and stayed by his side

Shatta Wale's mother has been dragging him in the news for some time now following some accusations

Popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has touched hearts with a new video singing and crying over being betrayed.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of ghgossip_hq, Shatta Wale sings sadly about how troubles have fallen on him from all over.

He also sings of how his own family has abandoned him in such times, indicating that he is unhappy and feels lonely.

Shatta Wale sings that even his own closest friend keeps hatching wicked plans against him, compounding the agony that he feels.

Despite that, Shatta Wale said only God makes his life shine, and that in times of trouble, God is by his side.

He kept throwing his hand in the air while singing, and this is often done by people who are disappointed and depressed.

The video comes on the heels of Shatta Wale’s mother dragging him to the cleaners over some accusations she brought against her.

Shatta Wale’s Mother Damages Him Over Her Rent Issues

Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, recently roared against her song and threatened to disgrace him.

She has made bad claims against her son, including that she has been evicted from her apartment and currently has nowhere to lay her head.

She also claimed that even what to eat had become a problem to her as her son was not paying any attention to her anymore.

Shatta Wale reassures girlfriend of his love

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has shared a pretty photo of Elfreda with calm words to reassure her of his love for her.

Shatta Wale wrote that he will always love Elfreda, and that she needs to remember that all the time.

He concluded his caption with praying hands and love emojis to plead God’s favour for their love.

