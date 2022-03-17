The lastborn son of billionaire Kwame Osei Despite, Saahene Osei, has said he needs a heartbreak because he is bored

His fans on Twitter seem surprised about his revelation and could either scream or suggest ways for him

Others believe Saahene cannot get a heartbreak because his father is a billionaire and he has everything he needs

Despite’s lastborn son, Kirk Saahene Osei, has announced that he needs a heartbreak because he is bored.

He made this revelation in a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Twitter handle.

Saahene did not give further explanation concerning the situation and how exactly he wants the heartbreak but the sure thing is, he needs it to take his boredom away.

Fans react to Saahene’s post

The post has triggered some reactions on social media with some people being in shock as to why he needs that.

Some believe that it is not possible for Saahene to get a heartbreak because he has everything.

Others also suggested some ways in which his expectation can be met.

Erik Nana Frimps, for instance, said Saahene is wishing for something that he gets regularly and that life is not balanced:

Sylvester could only scream Eiiii:

Mikuch also screamed:

Barry also had a suggestion for Saahene:

Leticia offered to help:

Fosua said heartbreak is not possible for Saahene because he has everything:

The boy seems impressed:

PKay directed Saahene to Abena Korkor:

Kelly and Mandy also had a suggestion:

Dubhem could relate:

