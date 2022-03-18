Afia Schwarzenegger has launched a scathing attack on former Central regional NDC chairman Allotey Jacobs

In a post, Schwar described Allotey as an opportunistic politician who moved to the NPP after squandering money in NDC while vowing to expose his escapades with women

The comedienne has been angered by comments Allotey made about her concerning her claim of a GHC50,000 donation from the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has hit hard at former Central regional NDC chairman Allotey Jacobs over comments he made about her recently.

In a post on her Instagram page, Schwar described Allotey who has been expelled from the NDC as an opportunistic man. She claims he moved to NPP after squandering NDC money.

"I heard this man insulting me. After squandering NDC money, your opportunistic stomach took you to NPP to beg," she said.

Afia Schwar has slammed Allotey Jacobs Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Allotey Jacobs' comments about Schwar

Schwar had claimed during and after the recent funeral for her father that the president's Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare had given her GHC50,000.

The claim by Schwar did not go down well with NPP footsoldiers who protested vehemently. Their protests came up for discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show and later ended up that the Chief of Staff had denied the GHC50,000 donation claim.

Allotey Jacobs happened to be one of the panelists for the day and he made comments about the denial which has been deemed as an insult by Schwar hence her reply.

Schwar vows to expose Allotey

After describing Allotey as a stomach politician, Schwar has demanded that he apologises to her within 48 hours.

Failure to do so, Schwar said, Allotey was going to apologise to his wife because she was going to expose his extramarital affairs.

According to her, the 'young girls' involved with Allotey have given her a list and so he should rethink before bringing his foolishness to her doorstep.

"I will give you 48 hrs to do the needful...or you better apologise to your wife...the young girls have given me the list. If you think you can bring your foolishness to me, then you have another thing koraaa...," she said.

Afia Schwar shows food shared at dad's funeral in videos, fans say it's our day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had previously reported Afia Schwar has sought to disprove claims that there was a food shortage at the funeral of her father over the weekend

The comedienne shared videos and photos of bowls of fufu, banku, other foods and drinks that were served at the ceremony.

Schwar's videos and photos have stirred mixed reactions from social media users over how well she handled food at the funeral.

Source: YEN.com.gh