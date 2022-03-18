Gender activist and multiple-award winning journalist, Regina Asamoah, has spoken on the issue of Instagram model and television presenter, Abena Korkor, naming men she claims have slept with her.

Asamoah spoke in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on Friday, March 18, 2022, after viral new reports that Abena Korkor named Stephen Appiah, Stonebowy, and Asamoah Gyan, in her new list of the over 100 men she claims to have slept with.

She condemned Abena Korkor’s behaviour and explained that no woman would be happy if a man should go bonkers in naming women he claims to have slept with.

Regina indicated that all women, and in fact, the whole of Ghana would condemn such a man who would do that and so in like manner, Abena Korkor’s behaviour should not be encouraged.

She added that if the bias in gender inequality should be broken, all and sundry need to condemn Abena Korkor’s behaviour.

Abena Kokor's situation is really worrying. I know that almost every woman will not be happy if it was a man in Abena Kokor's state revealing such information about his sexual moments with women,” Regina said.

If we have to break the bias, then I believe such comments should be condemned by all, “she added.

The 2019 Best Female Journalist is of the view that Abena Korkor’s mental state should not be an excuse for her to put out such private issues.

She noted that Korkor’s behaviour would not only affect the men but also other relationships.

Her mental state should not be used as an excuse for her to continue to publicly name men she has sexual affairs with.

One thing we all need to know is that her utterances are not just against the men she names but has long lasting impact on their other relationships.”

Regina acknowledged the fact that no one can say if Abena Korkor’s claims are true of false, but, then, her apologies to the mem involved leaves much to think about.

Now, none of us can completely say what Abena said was true or false. However, her continuous apologies to some of those she has named as sleeping with her gives us much to think about.

Regina nursed the fear that someone might harm Abena Korkor someday if this continues, and calls on her parents, friends, and family to give her the needed support because she needs help.

It is high time her family relatives and close relations provide that emotional support for her as she battles her medical condition.

My fear is that, one day someone will be violent towards her for naming him or her publicly over an act he or she did not commit. Abena Kokor really needs help.”

