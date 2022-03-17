Abena Korkor has apologised to former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, after dragging him into her sexual escapades.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She listed Asamoah Gyan as one of the men who slept with her, alongside Stephen Appiah, Stonebwoy, Givanni Caleb, and the list goes on and one.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Abena Korkor’s Instagram, she begged Asamoah Gyan for forgiveness and said she was truly serious.

A collage of Abena Korkor and Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: @missabenakorkor @asamoahgyan_3

Source: Instagram

She made the post with a photo posing with Asamoah Gyan and Tonny Baffoe, all former footballers.

For reasons best known to her, Abena Korkor deleted the post not long after she made it. However, YEN.com.gh already got a screenshot.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A screenshot of Abena Korkor's deleted post apologising to Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: @missabenakorkor/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Abena Korkor's post

nee_mar: "May the lord comfort you."

iam_kobbievan: "Oh why are u guys naked in this picture."

villaggio5540: "Get busy with ya pills and stop this drama."

kafui_gah: "You are not serious."

nii_noi08: "Hw3! Why do some people think these apologies are meant to be serious. She will come saying blah blah few people called her and asked her to render the apologies."

ghhyper1: "Better. "Go and sin no more."

sweet_bennylove: "U are very senseless."

winnifred_nikoi: "Abena the national cake.."

Source: YEN.com.gh