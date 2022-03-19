Star actress, Fella Precious Makafui, has sparked pregnancy rumours after she passed out on Friday, March 18

On March 7, 2020, the Yolo star collapsed at her traditional wedding, sparking similar rumours before the birth of her first and only child

Fans have observed that she could be pregnant following the latest incident that got her rushed to the hospital

Actress and businesswoman, Fella Precious Makafui, has spiked pregnancy rumours after she disclosed that she fainted at work and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention on Friday, March 18.

The mother of one shared her near-death experience via her Twitter feed, erupting conversations about her health status and pregnancy.

The YOLO star explained that she ''went to work healthily and was rushed to the hospital in the afternoon. I woke up today grateful for life and most importantly learned to take care of myself first before anything''.

First incident at her traditional wedding

It is the second time the actress has experienced something of the sort. During her traditional marriage on March 7, 2020, at the Odehye Gardens in East Legon, she fainted.

The incident took place after she had danced with her rapper husband Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, for nearly an hour.

Fella Makafui alerted the master of ceremonies to announce they would be leaving the stage when she felt tired. The actress held on to Medikal for support and waited to leave the stage.

However, a few minutes after that, she fainted in the arms of her husband. Similarly, the incident sparked rumours that she may be pregnant, which turned out to be true.

Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal gave birth to their only child and first daughter Island Frimpong in August 2020.

Some eagle-eyed fans have observed that she could be pregnant following the latest incident that got her rushed to a hospital.

Read some of the comments below:

