Brother Sammy has opened up about the amount of money given to him for shooting movie scenes in Ghana

According to him Tracey Boakye failed to pay him after inviting him to appear in one of her movies

He also said Dr. Likee gave him GHC40 while Papa Kumasi rewarded him with GHC50 for shooting some scenes for them

Ghanaian gospel star, Brother Sammy, popularly known as My God Is, has revealed the amount of money he was paid for shooting some movie scenes.

According to him, comic actor, Dr. Likee, invited him to shoot some scenes in Kumasi which he honoured.

The controversial preacher stated that after spending some time shooting the scene Dr. Likee rewarded him with GHC40.

Brother Sammy reveals the amount he got from Tracey Boakye for shooting a scene (Photo credit: Instagram/Tracey Boakye. Official Ras Nene, UTV Ghana)

Source: Instagram

Brother Sammy in another narration indicated that Tracey Boakye also invited him to shoot some scenes for her.

He said Tracey flew him from Kumasi to Accra to shoot the said scene and afterward, he received nothing from the East Legon lady.

Brother Sammy, who was speaking on UTV's United Showbiz stressed that he had another call from Papa Kumasi to appear on a set, and after completing his task the actor and producer gave him GHC50.

Source: YEN.com.gh