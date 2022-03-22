Afia Schwar has got many people praising her following a video of her and her adoptive daughter, Pena

She is seen caring for the little cutie and going ahead to open the car door for her when they were stepping out

Ghanaians are very impressed with some saying that God will bless Afia just for the way that she cares for Pena

A video of controversial Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Afia Schwar, with her daughter, Pena Geiling E. Amankona, has got fans loving them.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pena’s Instagram, the two are seen coming out of the house onto the compound where Afia’s car was parcked.

Pena is smartly dressed in a beautifully designed attire, with a bad and kid’s high-heeled sandals to match.

Afia, on the other hand, was clad in a black Kaba and Slit design. In the caption, Pena revealed that they were going to church.

Afia is seen holding Pena’s back as a way of protection and to show affection and ensured that Pena walked before her.

The little girl was first to get to the car, but she stood and waited for her mother who came close and opened the door for her to get in first.

Afia then went to the driver’s side to get her own seat to start their journey.

Fans react to Afia and Pena’s video

The video has impressed fans so much that they have heaped lovely praises on Afia Schwar.

Some of them described her mother as priceless, with others saying that God will continue to bless her for the beautiful love she shows Pena.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iesie_kaakyire_78: “Love Ur motherhood !! Priceless.”

adoma.anastasia: “Good mother.”

ffahmabel9: “Sake of this little Angel,you shall never lack.”

tinabee701: “Beautiful.”

fregir_gh: “God bless you ma’am .”

addo9199: “Mama opens door for daughter, imagine her boyfriend not opening the door for her war!!!.”

adepa_ocran: “Lovely.”

monica.arkoh.37: “Beautiful princess.....you look good baby girl @ pena.”

akua39: “Peña is so grown such a lady.”

Pena dances ballet

Earlier, Pena stunned Ghanaians with a video of Pena doing the beautiful ballet dance moves.

She was seen standing in the middle of the compound of her mother’s house and flexibly moving her body, legs, and hands as required in the dance.

Many people applauded her for her intelligence, and praised Afia for enrolling Pena in a good school.

We also published 8 beautiful photos showing how big Pena has grown at age 7.

