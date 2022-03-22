Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has been spotted in a video she shared on her Instagram page mimicking Agradaa

The award-winning actress was seen speaking Twi in the funny video that has craked many ribs online

Nadia Buari is noted for dazzling and mesmerizing her social media following with her photos and recent funny videos

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and mom, Nadia Buari, has cracked many ribs on social media with her latest video mimicking a celebrity.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia Buari was spotted seated in what looked like her plush living room as she mimicked Nana Agradaa.

The pretty actress was heard and seen speaking local language Twi as she spoke like Agradaa during her interview with Nana Aba Anamoah.

Nadia Buari, speaking like Agradaa, indicated that she was not so bright in school which is why she did not attain higher heights in that part of her life.

The pretty actress noted that her inability to engage in school activities was so bad that she was even aware of the situation and did not need anyone to draw her attention to it.

Nadia indicated that she could not even complete junior high school due to this issue she had with her academics.

Fans react to Nadia Buari's funny video

Many followers and fans of the pretty actress took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

mofeduncan came in with the comment:

"why??? Why did I watch this 7 times???"

afridolly wanted to also understand the video:

"Who will translate for me please"

manuelsbeautty_gh applauded the Ghanaian actress:

"The way you’re soo good with TikTok erh"

gm_shoppingcenter noted:

"it’s the ‘ paaaaa’ for me"

There were many comments that showed Nadia Buari indeed knew how to crack her followers up with her funny videos.

