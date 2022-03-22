Fella Makafui has released photos on social media that have sparked baby number two rumours as fans have commented by sharing their views

In the viral photos, she is seen in an outfit that looks like maternity as she decided to pose for the camera

Fella has been married to rapper Medikal for the past two years and they have been blessed with a daughter Island

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has sparked rumours on social media relating to her second upcoming baby.

The actress who already has a daughter, Island, is possibly getting ready to welcome another baby if her latest post is taken into consideration.

Fella has released new photos of herself on social media after news that she collapsed while working.

In the photos, the heavily endowed actress is captured in an outfit that looks like a maternity outfit.

Fella posed for the camera as she looks very beautiful as expected.

Her caption of the photos read, "My baby is almost ready .. If you love me , kindly follow @beautybyfellamakafui and turn your notifications on !! I can’t wait to show you all this baby of mine cos E CHOKE"

Fans reaction:

Her followers have reacted to the photos and caption as they heaped praises on her.

_embrace.tokyo_01:

"Mama medikal"

queenmothergh:

"Beautiful"

tolmoneyy:

"The last slide"

bikiniish_:

"I really admire your hardwork❤️❤️ God bless you"

Fella Makafui sparks pregnancy rumours after 'fainting' at her workplace

Actress and businesswoman, Fella Precious Makafui, has spiked pregnancy rumours after she disclosed that she fainted at work and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention on Friday, March 18.

The mother of one shared her near-death experience via her Twitter feed, erupting conversations about her health status and pregnancy.

The YOLO star explained that she ''went to work healthily and was rushed to the hospital in the afternoon. I woke up today grateful for life and most importantly learned to take care of myself first before anything''.

Source: YEN.com.gh