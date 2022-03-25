Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has been set free from the burden of walking barefooted from Accra to Lagos

He made this promise to his fans on social media that he would do that if Nigerian should win over Ghana in the FIFA qualifiers match

The handsome actor said if Nigeria should win, he will walk to Lagos while carrying ginger on his head

His comments attracted massive reactions with many really hoping to see him carry out his promise

Ghanaian actor, politician, and social media influencer, John Dumelo, has been saved from walking barefooted from Accra to Lagos.

This was a vow he made prior to the FIFA 2023 World Cup qualifiers between the Black Stars of Ghana, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Dumelo expressed his confidence in the Black Stars and said Super Eagles could never triumph over them.

He went on to say that in the unlikely even that it happens, he will walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos with ginger on his head.

His comments triggered massive reactions both from Ghanaians and Nigerians with many really expecting him to walk barefooted to Nigeria.

However, it seems Dumelo has been saved from this following the performance of the Black Stars.

The game ended in draw for both team, and many have applauded the quality of play from the Ghana side, as YEN.com.gh monitored on GTV Sports Plus.

Nigerian offended by Dumelo's walking to Lagos comment

As YEN.com.gh published earlier, Ssome Nigerians were not happy with Dumelo's comments and described the comments as offensive.

Some of them, for instance, claimed that the comments were harsh to have come from Dumelo, a man many people looked up to.

Others, however, saw the lighter part of the comments and only laughed over them.

