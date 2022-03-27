Adjetey Anang's wife Elom wowed social media users with her stunning looks on her special birthday

The actor's wife celebrated her birthday on Saturday March 26, 2022 as she has turned 40 years old

Her followers on Instagram have joined her to celebrate another milestone by sending her heartwarming messages

Elom Anang, the gorgeous wife of celebrated actor, Adjetey Anang, is celebrating another milestone.

Saturday, March 26, 2022, happened to be the birthday of Elom and the actor's better half has taken to Instagram to celebrate the day.

Elom, who has turned 40 years has released lovely photos on her Instagram page announcing her new age to the world.

Elom: Adjetey Anang's celebrates 40th birthday with breathtaking photos (Photo credit: Instagram/ Elom Anang)

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Elom was spotted dressed in a gold-like outfit looking very beautiful.

From the photos, she posed with a designed 40-year-old balloon smiling for the camera.

She wrote:

ITS MY 40TH BIRTHDAY! ❤❤❤❤❤

My heart is filled with so much gratitude and so much joy!! On this day, I miss my Mummy so much. The whole world would have received her calls by now with "Elom eye 40 eii, nyomo dromo sorr" what can we say!! I know she's smiling and happy in heaven!

Today my heart is filled with so much gratitude!

My song of full commitment to live for God and worship him is "So will I" by Hillsong. If all of creation exists to worship God so will I!

Fans celebrate her with awesome birthday messages

Elom's followers have joined her for the celebration by extending their lovely compliments to her.

jessicawilliamsgh:

Happy Birthday Beautiful Sis , God bless your New Age

jessicalarny:

Happy birthday to you sis I hope your birthday turns out just like you… awesome.

missyartey:

Happy Blessed Birthday Aunty @elom_anang God bless you soo much

mama_kubs:

Happy birthday queen we love youuuuuuu

jess_boadu:

Happy birthday Elom. '40' looks good on you. Have a blessed day

Ahuofe Patri stuns in gorgeous outfit to mark her birthday

Actress and brand influencer, Ahuofe Patri, born Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, turned heads as she hit the internet Saturday with her birthday photo donning an all-white outfit.

She had posed for Nana Gaza in the outfit designed by QuophiakotuahGhana with a face beat by Theglowforme. She added classy earrings to mark the occasion on March 26, 2022.

Ahuofe Patri knows how to grab the attention of fans on social media, and she didn't disappoint with her birthday ensemble.

