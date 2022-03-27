Ghanaian television presenter, Ms Nancy, has marked turning 40 years old with quite an opulent birthday party

The occasion was attended by Nana Aba Anamoah, Pastor Brian Amoateng, and other personalities in the media and entertainment industries

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the adorable videos from the gorgeous birthday bash for your view

Media personality, Ms Nancy, known in life as Nancy Adobea Anane, has commemorated turning 40 years old with a lavish party Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Before the occasion, the Ghanaian television presenter marked her 40th birthday with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

''I am 40 today, fortified, favoured, and fabulous. Grateful for my life. The good times, the bad, the ugly, and the wow moments.

''Thankful for my family, my close friends, friends, colleagues, acquittances, and fans. You have all been dear and near. I am rich in experience ...,'' she shared with photos.

Gorgeous birthday party

Later in the day on March 26, Ms Nancy marked the momentous day with quite an opulent party attended by Pastor Brian Amoateng, her colleagues in the media such as the General Manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the videos from the gorgeous occasion.

1. Media colossus Nana Aba Anamoa spotted Pastor Brian Amoateng at Ms Nancy's birthday party.

2. The beautiful Ms Nancy joyfully celebrating her birthday.

3. Ms Nancy's birthday cake and there was food for everyone .

Jackie Appiah at 38

YEN.com.gh previously reported that everyone deserves to celebrate their birthday uniquely, but actress Jackie Appiah set a new standard with her bold fashion statements.

The Ghanaian movie A-lister has released four stunning photos to commemorate her 38th birthday on Sunday, December 5.

She sported three classy ensembles with a flawless face beat for the momentous occasion.

Diana Hamilton Marks 43rd Birthday

Also, Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, released two breathtaking photos to commemorate her birthday on December 4.

Of course! This year has been a good year for the singer, and clocking another age is just an added blessing.

In the birthday shots, the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year sported African wear and a glittering royal blue dress styled with African print.

