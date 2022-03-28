Raychel Osei's mother has warmed the hearts of many with her final message to her daughter on her wedding day

In a video the groom's mother was seen prepping her as she told her to be a good wife to her new family

Kojo Jones and Raychel wedding came off on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Labadi Beach in Accra

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Raychel Osei's mother has been spotted saying a final goodbye to her beautiful daughter in a loveable video.

The wedding of business mogul, Kojo Jones, and Raychel came off on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Labadi Beach in Accra.

Raychel's mother blesses her in video ahead of wedding with Kojo Jones (Photo credit: Instagram/Ghanacelebrity.com)

Source: Instagram

Prior to the groom stepping out of the ceremony, as custom requires her mother was in her room to give her final prayers.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Raychel was sitting on a chair while her mother was putting her veil on.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From the video, Raychel's mother was emotionally heard telling and advising her to be a good wife as she blessed her.

John Dumelo and wife pops up at the wedding

Kojo Jones got married to his heartthrob Raychel Osei. The marriage ceremony started with a plush traditional wedding in Kumasi on Wednesday, March 23.

The CEO of Empire Domus completed their ceremony with a plush white wedding on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The white wedding was held at Labadi Beach in Accra.

Arriving at the wedding, Dumelo who happened to be one of the many prominent personalities at the ceremony, came with his wife, Gifty.

Kojo Jones' bride begs bloggers not to post her video until she steps out

Raychel Osei, the beautiful bride of business mogul, Kojo Jones is looking classy on her wedding day as her first video has dropped online.

A video of Racheal looking all geared up for her white wedding has taken over Instagram.

In the video, Kojo Jones' wife-to-be, is spotted in her white gown looking as beautiful as expected.

Kennedy and Tracy Osei attend white Wwdding of Kojo Jones and Raychel

The ceremony, a beach wedding, was on Sunday, March 27, 2022, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

Among them were Kennedy Osei, General Manager of Despite and first son of Osei Kwame Despite. Kennedy turned up with his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei.

Source: YEN.com.gh