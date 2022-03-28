Empire Domus CEO Kojo Jones and his bride, Raychel Osei, have held a plush white wedding to conclude their marriage ceremony

The white wedding, held at Labadi Beach in Accra on Sunday, March 27, had many lavish moments recorded

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these moments including the businessman's convoy, wedding cake, among others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and his wife, Raychel Osei, completed their marriage ceremony with a plush white wedding.

The ceremony was held at Labadi Beach on Sunday, March 27, 2022, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

A star-studded ceremony, Kojo Jones and Raychel's wedding had so many amazing moments. From the main event to the reception, there were lots of interesting things that happened which only confirmed the lavish nature of the ceremony.

Kojo Jones' wedding was a super lavish event Photo source: @live_weddings_with_kwaku, @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the moments below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. The Lamborghini convoy:

Kojo Jones showed lots of cars when he attended the traditional wedding in Kumasi. But he even went a step further for his white wedding.

Kojo Jones maintained another long convoy but chose to ride in vintage Lamborghini.

2. The hug after the vows:

After exchanging their vows, the couple had a long and lovely hug which turned out to be so emotional.

3. Flying wedding cake:

After the exchange of vows at the beach, Kojo and Raychel had a grand wedding reception. One of the notable things was their cake.

The cake, a seven-tier beauty, virtually flew from the skies and hung in the air for the couple to cut.

4. Dollar rains:

With the type of wealth that had been displayed, it was always expected that money was going to be splashed.

But it was not just money being sprayed, notes of one hundred dollars rained from the skies and got scattered all over when Kojo and Raychel got on the dancefloor.

5. Balloon violinist:

Kojo and Raychel's wedding reception was opened with a performance by a female violinist who came in a balloon-like ball.

How the rich and famous Ghanaians turned up for Kojo Jones' plush beach wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kojo Jones' white wedding which was held at Labadi Beach on Sunday, March 27, 2022, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

Among them were Kennedy Osei, John Dumelo, Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar, Anita Sefa Boakye. Samini, Kelvynboy, and other music stars were also present to perform.

Executive Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo and Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas were also at the wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh