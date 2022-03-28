Empire Domus CEO Kojo Jones and his bride, Raychel Osei, have held a plush white wedding to conclude their marriage ceremony

The white wedding, held at Labadi Beach in Accra, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance

Videos have popped up showing John Dumelo, Kennedy Osei, Samini, Kelvynboy, Hajia4Real, and others at the ceremony

Young businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and his wife, Raychel, Osei have concluded their marriage ceremony with a plush white wedding.

The ceremony, a beach wedding, was held at Labadi Beach on Sunday, March 27, 2022, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

Among them were Kennedy Osei, John Dumelo, Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar, Anita Sefa Boakye. Samini, Kelvynboy, and other music stars were also present to perform.

Kojo Jones' wedding was graced by many prominent Ghanaians Photo source: @ghhyper, @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Executive Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas were also at the wedding.

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos of all the rich and famous people who attended Kojo Jones' wedding.

1. Cheddar:

Businessman Nana Kwame Cheddar arrived at the wedding in his Rolls Royce.

2. Samini:

Music star Samini thrilled guests at the wedding reception.

3. Bola Ray:

EIB Network CEO Bola Ray was full of smiles.

4. Ibn Chambas:

Former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas chaired the wedding reception.

5. Anita Sefa Boakye and husband:

Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband Barima Osei Mensah, the CEO of Adinkra Pie, were gorgeous.

6. Hajia4Real:

Hajia4Real got the groom's mother dancing with her performance.

7. Kelvynboy:

Kelvynboy's performance of his Down Flat song was epic.

8. Nana Asante Bediatuo:

President Nana Akufo-Addo's Executive Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo took the microphone to perform.

9. Cookie Tee:

The TV3 presenter was just lovely in her dress.

10. DKB:

The comedian hung out with friends at the wedding.

11. Kennedy Osei and wife:

Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei attended with his wife, Tracy.

12. John Dumelo and wife:

The actor and politician arrived in the company of his wife, Gifty.

Video Of How Friends Of Kojo Jones Threw Money At Him At His Traditional Marriage Drops

A video from the engagement reception held following the marriage between business mogul Kojo Jones and Raychel Osei has shown wealth at its peak.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a group of young men believed to be friends of the man of the hour, Kojo Jones, were seen spraying wads of cash on the new couple.

In what appeared to be a night of fun after a star-studded and extravagant-filled traditional marriage ceremony, Kojo Jones and his wife hosted their friends at a party.

Video Of How Kojo Jones' Wife Raychel Osei Slayed In Beautiful Engagement Dress Pops Up

Meanwhile, Raychel Osei, the pretty wife of Ghanaian rich kid with presidential ambitions, Kojo Jones, dazzled many people on during her traditional marriage today, March 23.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Rachael who was all dressed and glammed up was standing in front of a dressing mirror as she beamed with smiles .

Source: YEN.com.gh