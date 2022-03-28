Rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy Sarkcess have celebrated their children, Titi and MJ, with a beautiful birthday party

Titi turned six years old on March 28, 2022, while MJ had turned two years old earlier on March 13

A lovely video from the duo's joint birthay party has just found its way onto social media

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, have organised a party for their children, Titi and MJ.

The party held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, was in celebration of the birthdays of Titi and MJ who have turned six and two years respectively.

Titi, born Adalyn Owusu Addo in 2016, turned six on March 28, 2022. MJ, born Michael Owusu Addo Junior in 2020 celebrated his second birthday on March 13.

Sarkodie has held a double birthday celebration for his children Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram, Sarkodie is seen holding MJ while his wife held Titi on her lap.

In front of them were separate birthday cakes for Titi and MJ. They had a backdrop behind them which had the inscriptions Titi@6 and MJ@2 written on it, There were colourful balloons to match the backdrop.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, a photo of Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, looking all dapper in his room, has surfaced online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog of Zionfelix, Michael Jnr, as Sarkodie’s son known, leaned against his wardrobe in his white T-shirt over a pair of short jeans.

And rocking a pair of white and blue Nike sneaker, Michael Junior makes a face as if he was forced to take the picture.

Source: YEN.com.gh