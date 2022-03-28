Sister Derby and her lover David have been spotted spending a special moment together with some people

The musician was seen celebrating her man who turned a year older today, March 28, 2022

They were seen in the company of some other people including Sister Derby's brother, Wanlov The Kubolor

Ever-beautiful Ghanaian artiste Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby has warmed hearts online after she decided to celebrate her man on his birthday.

In a number of photos and a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sister Derby was seen giving her boyfriend known only as David a special birthday treat.

Today, March 28, 2022, marks the birthday of David and SIster Derby could not keep calm about it.

Photos of Sister Derby and David.

Source: Instagram

The Kakalika Love hitmaker took her boyfriend to a restaurant where they had dinner with some other people.

As part of the guests for the small birthday celebration was Wanlov The Kubolor - Sister Derby's bother.

After wining and dining, the group posed for some photos as they all beamed with smiles.

Following the photos, Sister Derby and David stood behind the latter's birthday cake and cut it as the musician cheered on her man.

The photos and video were posted by Sister Derby on her official Instagram page and she captioned them:

"Happy Aries season to my love. Thanks for always being there for me. Wishing you all your heart’s desires."

Fans of Sister Derby React To The Post

Many fans and followers of sister Derby took to the comment section to shower glowing words on her boyfriend.

rebeccawinterr came in with the comment:

"Awww Happy for you sis"

yakotomusic also noted:

"More life, more money, more health"

j.o.e.l.l.e.n commented:

"Amazing couple!!!!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh