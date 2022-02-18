Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has slammed President Akufo-Addo once again following increasing petroleum prices

She said she went to fill her gas cylinder and was shocked to hear how much she was asked to pay

Yvonne Nelson boldly mentioned Akufo-Addo and asked if this treatment is the kind of promise he made to Ghanaians

NPP supporters have not taken this criticism lightly and have attacked the actress for airing her views

Outspoken and bold Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the increasing petroleum prices.

In the last few months, Ghana has witnessed constant increment in that sector almost at the end every week and Yvonne is not happy with this.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne disclosed that she had gone to fill her gas cylinder and she was shocked to learn that the prices had skyrocketed.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh @nakufoaddo/Instagram

She chided Akufo-Addo for this and asked if this is what he promised Ghanaians.

Her tweet, however, has landed on the bad nerves of some NPP supporters and communicators and they have not spared Yvonne Nelson at all.

Saint Kristoni, for instance, defended the government and said petroleum prices are increasing everywhere in the world and not only in Ghana:

Nana Hesse Ogyiri, a known NPP communicated, slammed Yvonne for being deaf to the world’s crises:

Siisi also asked if Yvonne Nelson is buying the same Gucci shoes she bought last year at the same price, implying that she needs to expect that things wouldn’t be the same:

Kodjo also said if for nothing at all, Akufo-Addo should be praised for promising free SHS which is still free:

Bright Amoah also asked Yvonne to look to God for support because NPP and NDC cannot do anything for her:

Serwaa also tried to explain to Yvonne why petroleum prices are shooting up and why Akufo-Addo should not be blamed:

Bright advised Yvonne to organise her colleague to hit the streets like she did against John Mahama and the NDC in 2012:

Eric Gold also advised the get current on world’s happening and stop blaming the government:

Roman told Yvonne on plain terms that she can never blame the government for this:

Fuel prices shoot up again in February

Ghanaians have been in a state of shock after another increment in fuel prices was announced by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC)

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Citinewsroom, the Executive Secretary of COPEC , Duncan Amoah, stated that:

From 16th February 2022, at FOB price of $880.79, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.764, so it’s expected that the max Ex-pump price shall be hovering around GHS7.750”

From 16th Feb 2022, at FOB price of $828.58, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.981, so it’s expected that the max Ex-pump price shall be hovering around GHS7.950” he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh