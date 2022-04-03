Singer Fantana has shown off her massive curves in slim-fitting Burberry leggings and matching bra top

She released eye-catching Instagram photos on Saturday sporting the designer outfit and brown hair extensions

Celebrities and fans of the No Dulling singer have hit the comment section of her post to share compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Singer Francine Koffie, popularly known as Fantana, has shown off her massive curves in slim-fitting Burberry leggings and a matching bra top in Instagram photos.

It appears the singer has been sticking to a strict exercise and beauty-enhancing schedules, and it's working for her.

Appearing in the Instagram snaps, shot by Theaccrapaparazzi, the former Rufftown Records singer flaunted her hourglass figure and flawless face beat.

Photos of Fantana. Source: Fantana

Source: Instagram

Fantana was feeling herself when she delivered the eye-catching photos on her Instagram account on Saturday, April 2. She uploaded five photos.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The snaps came with a simple caption that read:

''The coldest @theaccrapaparazzi.''

Celebrities and fans of the No Dulling singer have hit the comment section of her post to share compliments.

Read some of the remarks below:

Singer Sista Afia reacted:

Vivicaro_gold said:

''The lady who got married to Kojo Jones really resembles you.''

Solomon_nana_asiedu_daffour commented:

''Awn is the drip for me.''

Christian_stancy said:

''Herr, our boyfriend dey chop something. I wish I have plenty money .''

Yusifwalid asked:

''Can l be your camera man?''

Chichiwinky commented:

''I love you❤️❤️❤️.''

Fantana Turns 24

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian singer Fantana turned a year older on Sunday.

Born in 1997, the former RuffTown Records signee attained the age of 24.

In celebration of her new age, Fantana has released new beautiful photos online. The photos showed Fantana in a desert in Dubai.

Yaa Jackson Causes Stir with Throwback Photo of Her Boyfriend and Herself Looking Slim

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that sensational singer and actress Yaa Jackson has caused a frenzy with a never-before-seen throwback photo of her boyfriend and herself looking extremely slim.

The 21-year-old sported a sleeveless outfit while her boyfriend Nba Manuelgh complemented her look with a white shirt. Nba Manuelgh did not have dreadlocks on at the time.

The photo collage shows Yaa Jackson sitting on her prince charming as they posed for the picture.

Source: YEN.com.gh