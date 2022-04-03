Actress and singer Yaa Jackson has left fans in wild excitement with a photo of her boyfriend and herself looking slim

The snap captures a throwback moment and a recent intimate scene of the pair holding each other

Fans have reacted to the rare photo collage in which the sensational singer shows off her boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sensational singer and actress Yaa Jackson has caused a frenzy with a never-before-seen throwback photo of her boyfriend and herself looking extremely slim.

The 21-year-old sported a sleeveless outfit while her boyfriend Nba Manuelgh complemented her look with a white shirt. Nba Manuelgh did not have dreadlocks on at the time.

The photo collage shows Yaa Jackson sitting on her prince charming as they posed for the picture.

Photos of Yaa Jackson and Nba Manuelgh. Source: Yaa Jackson

Source: Instagram

The Ehwe Papa captioned the snap as:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Don't be in a relationship if you're not disciplined enough to fight off temptation.''

Yaa Jakson earlier shared an intimate moment with her male friend in a photo on Saturday. She flaunted handsome Nba Manuelgh to celebrate his birthday in advance.

The two were dressed in designer outfits as Yaa Jackson wore a colourful top while her boyfriend was decked out in a hoodie.

Nba Manuelgh rocked long dreadlocks as he posed with Yaa Jackson to capture the rare moment for the public.

Captioning the snap, Yaa Jackson wrote:

''Who never [messed] up hands in the air ❤️‍ in advanced birthday @nba_manuelgh.''

Fans have reacted to the rare photo collage in which the sensational singer shows off her boyfriend.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Nba_manuelgh commented:

''Mine ❤️❤️❤️.''

Kojoclaiming said:

''Yaa the angle vs Yaa the baddest bitch❤️.''

Iamdonjizzle said:

''I love you @yaajackson4.''

Dan_Donny commented:

''Eeish, Yaa. Your man dat? We see.''

Ama _Vandam said:

''Happy for you. But the makeup though. Eeeish.''

Darkie_Lee commented:

''Why were you dressed like that. Happy for you though.''

Yaa Jackson Gives Free Show as She Flaunts Her Raw 'Chest' in Spicy Photos

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaa Jackson released sizzling photos flexing her lovely chest and tattoo, leaving fans in wild excitement.

The Ehw3 Papa singer donned a revealing blouse and sported colourful braids as she flexed her confidence.

In the photo uploaded on her Instagram page, seen by YEN.com.gh, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, famed in Ghana's entertainment industry as Yaa Jackson, showed extra skin to fans.

Yaa Jackson Quizzes Fans

Not long ago, Yaa Jackson uploaded a clip on social media flaunting her beauty. She delivered different poses as she flexed her confidence in flawless makeup.

Sharing the video, Jackson captioned the clip as:

''Am I single?,'' she asked.

Source: YEN.com.gh