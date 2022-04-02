Actress and singer Yaa Jackson has turned heads with an intimate moment of herself and her male friend Nba Manuelgh

The Ehwe Papa hit singer and her boyfriend donned designer outfits as they posed for the camera to capture the rare moment

Fans and followers of the singer are in a frenzy as many took to the comment section of her Instagram photo to react

Kumawood actress and singer Yaa Jackson has shared an intimate moment with her male friend in a photo that has erupted reactions from social media users.

The 21-year-old flaunted handsome Nba Manuelgh to celebrate his birthday in advance.

The two were dressed in designer outfits as Yaa Jackson wore a colourful top while her boyfriend was decked out in a hoodie.

Photos of Yaa Jackson and Nba Manuelgh. Source: Yaa Jackson

Source: Instagram

Nba Manuelgh also rocked long dreadlocks as he posed with Yaa Jackson to capture the rare moment for the public.

Captioning the snaps, Yaa Jackson wrote:

''Who never [messed] up hands in the air ❤️‍ in advanced birthday @nba_manuelgh.''

The photo has got Yaa Jackson's fans and followers wishing him well. Others also noted that the singer finally showed the face of her boyfriend.

Read some of the comments below.

Nba Manuelgh himself commented under the photo:

''Love you so much, Mami.''

Equiarhs_parlour said:

''Las las you dun show en face We are all happy for you ma.''

Sam_Jee said:

''Eeei Yaa. Love catche you. Now you show his face.''

Max_Danny commented:

''You are enjoying. Happy birthday to him.''

