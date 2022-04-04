Abena Korkor has finally opened up about allegations of dealing in drugs in the United States of America

According to her, she dealt in drugs to be able to raise money for medical school in Ukraine after she had gained admission

Not long ago, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan indicated that he threw Abena Korkor out of his car during an encounter with her

Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has finally opened up about her involvement in illegal drugs trade in the United States of America which got her into trouble.

While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor indicated that she was not perturbed by the allegation of dealing in drugs.

According to her, she decided to courier heroine to the United States of America just to be able to raise some money.

She went on to say that the money was to finance her education in medical school in Ukraine after she gained admission.

Abena Korkor said many people had their rough patches in life and had gotten involved in their own issues and hers was dealing in drugs.

The mental health advocate said many people were eating off politicians or had ventured into fraudulent activities just to make a living.

She however indicated that she had learned from the past and from her mistakes following the incident which she described as a sacrifice.

Checks made by YEN.com.gh show that Abena Korkor has disabled comments under the post in which she was seen and heard making her point.

Asamoah Gyan Opens Up On Encounter With Abena Korkor: "I Threw Her Out"

Meanwhile, former Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan has finally spoken about what happened when he once met socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo in town on a night outing.

Asamoah Gyan, through audio circulating on Instagram, said Abena Korkor approached him when he was in his car in a bid to speak to him.

The former Sunderland player said Abena Korkor hopped into the car and asked him to take her home.

Asamoah Gyan said that at the time, he had heard about Abena Korkor since her name had popped up a few times on social media.

