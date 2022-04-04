Former television host and Instagram model, Abena Korkor, has made a new confession regarding Asamoah Gyan

In a new video Abena Korkor seems to have made a U-turn on her earlier claims that Asamoah Gyan slept with her

She says Asamoah Gyan became angry with her because he kept begging her to come to his house so he would sleep with her but she refused

From what she said, fans have concluded that Asamoah Gyan never slept with Abena Korkor and called her a liar

Controversial social media model, Abena Korkor, has sort of exposed herself regarding Asamoah Gyan in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram, Abena Korkor said Asamoah Gyan was angry with her because she refused him sexual advances toward her.

Abena Korkor was responding to Asamoah Gyan’s comment that she sacked her from her car one time when she begged to sit with her.

According to her, Asamoah Gyan indeed sacked her that day because he had been begging her to come to his mansion to sleep with her and she ignored him.

From that confession, social media users have concluded that Asamoah Gyan did not sleep with Abena Korkor as she claimed earlier.

Social media users react to Abena Korkor’s new confession

Obroni Tori, for instance, wondered why Abena Korkor mentioned Asamoah Gyan’s name in the name of relapse:

obroni_tori: “So Baby jet had nothing to do with you sexually and you mention his name in the name of relapse ooo s3 d3n. Madam it’s too much!! Stop it!! You enjoy dragging peoples name in the mud but feel awful when you are dragged with your action.. 3nfata wu wai!.”

Celeb also called Abena Korkor a liar and an attention seeker who is bitter because Asamoah Gyan sacked him from his car:

celebssarena: “You are liar madam huuuu attention seeker… if Asamoah didn’t sleep with you then why mention his name? He sacked you from his car that’s why you are bitter…. Or you want Nana Aba to make you her daughter too? U are jealous of Serwa and Nana Abas relationship, …. Bitter , ev*l woman… nobody wants you or your over used pus*sy…”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

rhod.abenson: “You are disgracing your family too much now no one respct you again gyemii no doooso.”

mimie_aj1: “Abena delete everything from your page and start a new life. What you’re doing to yourself is below the belt, you’re disgracing yourself and that will make you feel less of a woman, you need to level up and stop all these!”

pulchariablynx: “Abena!!! I don't think you respect your parents/family cos you are a shame to them. But why always bragging about sleeping with people like even Pro$titute' are better than you. You better grow up F$$L.”

jos_iphine: “I don’t even know what to tell these lady.”

abbyserwaa56: “U destroyed your chance with all this big boys ,most of ur media female colleagues used this guys to become rich but u ruined it .mtchewww.”

sikananayaa: “Don’t come n play victim here na you strted all this your self.abeg getat.”

Abena Korkor says Stonebwoy slept with her

On the night of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Abena Korkor pulled massive traffic on Twitter with her tweet that Stonebwoy slept with her.

She described Stonebwoy's "sex as whack" indicating that it is nothing to write home about compared with the bouts she enjoyed with other men.

Abena Korkor then went on to advice Stonebwoy's wife, Louisa, to be careful of the people and friend around her and the husband.

