Asamoah Gyan has spoken about his encounter with Abena Korkor after she run into him in town one time

The football icon indicated that Abena Korkor sat in his car and demanded that he takes her home but he dropped her off somewhere

Not long ago, Abena Korkor alleged that Asamoah Gyan was one of the many people who have purportedly gone into her pants

Former Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan has finally spoken about what happened when he once met socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo in town on a night outing.

Asamoah Gyan, through audio circulating on Instagram, said Abena Korkor approached him when he was in his car in a bid to speak to him.

The former Sunderland player said Abena Korkor hopped into the car and asked him to take her home.

Asamoah Gyan said that at the time, he had heard about Abena Korkor since her name had popped up a few times on social media.

Owing to this, the former Ghana Black Stars captain said he dropped her off at Rockstone's office and left her there since he did not want to get into any form of issues with her.

Abena Korkor Drops List Of Men She Has Allegedly Been With; Asamoah Gyan Named

Not long ago, Abena Korkor dropped a list of celebrity men who she had purportedly been in bed with.

Among the many names she mentioned was that of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

She however made a U-turn 24 hours after her allegation and apologized to the football icon for any damage her claim might have caused.

