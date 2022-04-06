Lady Harriet is celebrating another birthday and she is currently trending as her friends have flooded Instagram with her photos

The actress' birthday is on Wednesday, April 6 and she can't stop feeling herself with the photo she has released

Lady Harriet is one of the star actresses in the movie industry in the country as he beauty and acting skills have been wowing many

Kumawood actress, Lady Harriet, is currently on top of the world all because of her birthday as she is melting hearts on social media at the moment.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, happens to be the birthday of the beautiful screen goddess.

As she is a star when it comes to the movie, she took to her Instagram page to celebrate the day.

Lady Harriet: Actress celebrates birthday with spectacular photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Lady Harriet)

Lady Harriet has released a gorgeous photo of herself as she displayed her executive looks.

In the photos, she was spotted neatly dressed wearing a multi-coloured suit.

She complimented her beautiful looks with a nice glass as she posed for the camera.

Lady Harriet gave a heartfelt caption, "Olalaaaa!!! What a time to be alive.Merriest birthday to one of the most humble, funny, awesome and beautiful, great Soul, loving people I know: Me! All the honour belongs to God almighty Cheers to the start of a new chapter. I love me"

Fans shower Lady Harriet with love

The actress' follower couldn't hide their joy as they took to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday

jessicawilliamsgh:

Happy Birthday Beautiful, God Bless Your New Age

bteflon:

God bless your new age Remain blessed

trimudehemaa_fati:

Happy birthday darling

osebo_thezaraman:

Happy birthday dear

Source: YEN.com.gh