Ghana’s first and foremost blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has commented on the death of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, commonly called TT.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

TT died on Friday, April 8, 2022, after battling some sicknesses, and many have expressed sorrow over his death.

However, some other people have called those mourning TT hypocrites because they were the same people who criticised the actor.

A collage of Ameyaw and TT. Photo credit: @ameyaw112 @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah said mourning TT is not hypocritical, but rather a reality.

He explained that it is human nature to mourn the death, and even so if the person was not likeable at the time that he was alive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ameyaw noted that some people complained about TT’s behaviour when they thought that he had become a chronic beggar, but that does not mean he was hated.

I think it’s human nature particularly of Ghanaians that when something happens, everyone wants to share their opinions. I think people felt that he was taking Ghanaians for a ride when he kept demanding a lot for his condition from governments, from institutions, and general public. So, from that system, people were like ‘only you people are doing a lot for you, but you do not appreciate it’,” Ameyaw expatiated.

He added that TT has been an entertainer for years, and he was dear to the hearts of many, therefore, it is expected that people would mourn his death.

Of course, when death comes in, we all expect people to be sad and this is someone who has entertained Ghanaians for, if I recall, over 3 decades. So, he is somebody who is dear to the heart of Ghanaians and so sorrow will come in. I do not think it is a matter of hypocrisy, it is reality,” Ameyaw said

Source: YEN.com.gh