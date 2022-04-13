Moesha Boduong has been spotted in a new video expressing her desire to change her Prado Jeep

According to her, she was tired of driving her White Prado and was asking to have a new car, preferably a Lexus Jeep

Moesha went off social media for many months following some health complications which saw her seeking help

Former Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has been spotted in a new video speaking about her wishes of owning a new car.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Moesha was seen standing beside her LandCruiser Prado while beaming with smiles and talking about the 'new her'.

She indicated that people were calling her family to check up on her with many claiming that she was mentally unstable.

While refuting the claims and indicating that she was perfectly fine, Moesha said she was goring chin hair and even covered it with her hand.

After speaking for a while, Moesha Boduong sat in her LandCruiser Prado and indicated that she was driving back home.

While on the way to her house, Moesha indicated that she was praying for God's blessing upon her life.

She went on to add that she was tired of driving her plush Prado and said she needed a new car.

Moesha Boduong noted that she would be delighted if she gets a Lexus Jeep and prayed for God to make it happen.

"May God bless me so that I can change my car cos I am tired of driving this car. I need a new Lexus Jeep," Moesha noted.

