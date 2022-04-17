Actress Tracey Boakye has proudly shown off her beautiful family in a new photo on social media

The photo shared on her Instagram page shows Tracey's white stepfather and her half-caste siblings

Many of the actress' followers on the photo-sharing app have been wowed after seeing the family photo

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been sharing a lot of things about her family in recent times.

Not long ago, the actress shared a photo with her mother and her little sister on Instagram. The photo earned praise for Tracey's mother who looked so young and beautiful.

Following that photo, the actress has released another family photo on her page. This time it includes her mother, stepfather, siblings, and her son, Kwaku Yahya.

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the family posing with smiles. The most notable thing was that Tracey's stepfather is white and thus has Tracey's four siblings being mixed race (half-caste).

From the location tag on the photo, Tracey and her family seem to have travelled to Kumasi to celebrate Easter.

Sharing the photo, Tracey described her family as her everything. She indicated that her daughter, Nhyira, was missing from the picture because she was still sleeping at the time.

"My family, my everything . @nana_akua_nhyira_ was still asleep ," she said.

Tracey Boakye's family photo leaves fans in awe

After coming across the photo of Tracey and her family, many social media users have been admiring them. YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments below.

thee.grayish said:

"You've got a beautiful family❤️❤️."

abenamilady said:

"Family's is everything darling baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

phyllis_nana_ama_thompson said:

"you got white daddy ,that’s nice."

victoria.asuyapuri said:

"Wow you are very bless my smart girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

k_wealth_official said:

"Awww how beautiful happy Easter to you all, have a blessed and pleasant day."

