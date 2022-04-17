Akua GMB has celebrated her daughter, Agudie, and her ex-husband Dr Kwaku Oteng on social media

Akua shared a video and a lovely message Dr Kwaku Oteng and Agudie as they clocked new ages on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022

The birthday message from Akua to Dr Oteng has got some of her followers to also share their best wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has celebrated the birthdays of her daughter, Agudie, and the girl's father, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Sunday, April 17, 2022, happened to be the birthday Dr Kwaku Oteng, the owner of Angel Group of Companies, shares the same birthday with Agudie, the last child he had with Akua before their breakup.

Many photos of the businessman flooded social media with messages in celebration of his birthday. One of the most noteworthy birthday messages came from Akua.

Akua GMB has wished her ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng, a happy birthday Photo source: @iamakuaamoakowaa, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Akua took to her Instagram page to wish both her daughter and ex-husband well on their new ages. She shared a video in which she danced to Kwadwo Antwi's Amirika.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In her caption, Akua GMB wished that her daughter and her ex-husband would have a glorious birthday celebration.

"Glorious birthday to my Agudie and her daddy... May God bless you ," she said.

Akua GMB's birthday message to Kwaku Otng stirs reactions

The birthday message shared by Akua GMB has stirred reactions on social media. Some of her followers joined her in wishing her daughter and her father well.

sandyluvcakehouse said:

"Happy birthday dad and daughter❤️."

ayaabamichelle said:

"Happy birthday to you papa ."

tenacity_pa said:

"Happy birthday daddy and daughter."

maameakuaboahemaaappiah said:

"Happy birthday to daddy and daughter ❤️."

adoma_khadija said:

"Happy birthday to Agudie3 ne ne Papa age gracefully ."

Akua GMB says she's done with marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Akua GMB had spoken about her broken marriage.

She took time to address rumours that her former husband slapped her, saying that it is not true.

Akua and Kwaku Oteng had three children - two boys and a girl - from that marriage but had to walk out for reasons she failed to disclose.

Source: YEN.com.gh