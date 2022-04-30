Actress Gloria Sarfo broke down in tears after she filed past the remains of her late mother lying-in-state at Saturday's burial

The movie star, at some point, fell to her knees as she shed uncontrolled tears with intense pain at her mum's funeral ongoing at the Akyem Osiem Town Park

Fans of the actress have reacted to the video capturing her emotional breaking point as many consoled her

A video clip showing the moment actress Gloria Sarfo broke down in tears after she filed past the remains of her late mother lying-in-state has popped up.

The actress could not hold her emotion after seeing the body of her mum at the burial service underway at the Akyem Osiem Town Park in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Gloria Sarfo, at some point, fell to her knees as she could not stand on her feet. It took loved ones around her to console and return her to her feet.

Photos of Gloria Sarfo, her late mum Madam Ophelia Yeboah, and loved ones. Source: slayis_everywhere

Source: Instagram

Day of mum's died

Her mother Madam Ophelia Yeboah passed on February 11, at age 66, and the actress announced the sad news on Instagram but did not reveal the cause of her mother's death.

Watch the moment Gloria Sarfo fell to her knees while shedding uncontrollable tears at her mum's burial.

Many fans of the actress have reacted to the video capturing her emotional breaking point as many consoled her.

Read some of the touching comments below:

Kabafelicity said:

''Sorry okay I know how it feels May she RIP.''

Akuafrempomaah said

''I can't I swear we are living in a crazy world aden.''

Angelokromansah commented:

''Why I'm tearing up. I'm eating my Jollof and saw this. Take heart aunty.I have not gotten over mine since December. You made me remember my daddy .''

Source: YEN.com.gh