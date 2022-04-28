Ghanaian Actress, Tracey Boakye has shared some cute photos of her childhood on her Instagram page

The photo collage is 31 years apart, and it shows the beautiful bond the Kumawood Actress shares with her mother

After seeing Tracey's mother, and Tracey's baby photo, many of the actress' followers have been amazed by how young and good-looking they both are

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Actress, Tracey Boakye has shared a cute throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page to the amazement of her followers.

Celebrating Throwback Thursday, Tracey dropped a picture collage of she and her mother 31 years apart.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh Tracey is seen to be cradled in the arms of her mother as her mother held her hands gently and subtly.

Tracey Boakye Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In both photos, Tracey and her mother are both seen to be looking away, with the recent photo mimicking that of the old photo when Tracey was a baby.

The only difference is, since Tracey is a mature young woman now, her mother cannot carry her like before. But then, her mother wrapped her right arm around her daughter.

The photo collage of the 31 years before and after photo collage has got fans reacting.

Recently, the Kumawood actress and movie producer showed off her mother in a new photo on social media.

In the photo shared on her Instagram page. Tracey is seen posing with her mother and her younger sister.

It is not known what the occasion was but Tracey, her mother and her sister, seemed to be heading out for a programme. They were dressed in peached-coloured outfits sewn in similar styles.

Sharing the photo, the Shakira Movies Production CEO told her followers that the woman in the photo was the one who carried her in her womb for nine months. She described her mother and sister as beautiful.

Tracey Boakye recently showed off her mother on social media Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, many are commenting with heart and love emojis, whilst others are also sharing how adorable the mother and daughter duo are.

@annlee2046 said:

Baby Tracy vs Mama Tracy❤️

@betty_daterush commented:

Mama and daughter moments

@mimioseilady commented:

Beautiful God Bless you Mummy ❤️❤️❤️

@iam_sandybabie said:

Wow forever young beautiful mother you have

@josephineowusu63 replied:

Wooow still young

@nana.akwasi.7355

Awww that's amazing

Source: YEN.com.gh