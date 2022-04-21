Sandra Ankobiah has once again mesmerized her followers on social media with a video of herself

The lawyer and socialite looked as beautiful as usual in her dashing outfit as she sat gracefully inside what looked like a restaurant

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has turned heads on Instagram with her latest video which is gaining traction on social media.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular photo and video sharing app, Sandra Ankobiah was seen wearing a beautiful attire as she sat on a chair in what looked like a restaurant.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing on a seat as she videoed her beautiful shoes as well as the plush interior of the place she was seated.

For most parts of the snippets that were made into the video, Sandra Ankobiah was seen admiring her own beauty and beaming with smiles.

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing a skimpy-looking grey dress which appeared to have fit her perfectly.

She complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking high heels which appeared to have a ball-shaped crystal ball attached to the soles and a beautiful wig to match.

After posting the video, Sandra Ankobiah captioned it:

"Feeling cute" .

Celebs and fans Of Sandra Ankobiah react to the video

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

ahemaa_eunice came in with the comment:

"Can't wait to be like u my super hero"

amacharlotte46 had this to say:

"I really missed you specifically your face dear where hv you been"

loskyofficial noted:

"I mean you because of this cuteness"

