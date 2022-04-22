Talented rapper Strongman Burner has added a brand new Honda car to his collection of vehicles

Strongman announced the acquisition of the white-coloured car by sharing some photos on Instagram

Posting the photos, the rapper motivated his followers with the story of how he has grown from nothing to owning cars

Highly-rated rapper Strongman Burner, known in private life as Vincent Kwaku Osei, has bought himself a new car.

The former Sarkcess Music rapper announced the acquisition of the new car with photos on Instagram on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The photos showed Strongman standing beside the new car and one other which was packed in their house. The car happens to be a white-coloured Honda.

Sharing the photos, the rapper told a story about how she and his fiance, Nana Ama have come from not owning a bicycle a few years ago to owning cars now.

According to Strongman, about five years ago he did not own any vehicle but was so optimistic about owning one.

His optimism was so high that he once asked Nana Ama to select a car from the pool to go to market knowing very well that there was not even a bicycle in their house. But now, he owns more than one car.

"5yrs ago, Bae @nanaamastrong was stepping out to buy foodstuffs...On her way , I asked her ‘’ which of the cars are you going out with ‘’? Knowing very well we don’t own a bicycle . Here we are today..even though we don’t own the best cars yet but we give God Dream it and work towards it," he said.

