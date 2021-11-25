Kumawood star Sandra Sarfo Ababio shows off her plush living room in video

Sandra Ababio has wowed her teeming fans on social media with a new video

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new video showing off her plush living room.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle and sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen wearing all-black shirt and shorts.

She was seen dancing in her beautiful living room and panned the camera around the room to show the furniture and wall hangings.

Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some sunglasses, a handbag, an expensive-looking chain and a gold wristwatch.

The actress looked straight into the camera while smiling as she got the moment captured in the stunning video.

Fans of Sandra Ababio react to the video

Many followers of the pretty Kumawood star took to the comment section to react to the video.

macjonas_kambe came in with the comment:

"Nice Expression of happiness"

bornpicking commented:

"Wow, very nice"

michaelking_31 had this to say:

"Sandra I miss you so much dear friend"

prosflexmakeovers wrote:

"My favorite"

mzz_lee_xclusive also commented:

"Obaa f3de"

There were many comments that showed that fans of Sandra Ababio were blown away by her beauty and by her beautiful living room.

