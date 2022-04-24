Ghanaian musicians including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Fameye, Kwabena Kwabena, and other stars thrilled fans at the Accra in Paris concert

The much-anticipated event dubbed Accra in Paris (AIP) came off in France at the Élysée Montmartre on Saturday, April 23

Here are some of the best videos of some Ghanaian class acts who delighted fans at the well-attended show

The much-anticipated Paris in Accra concert dubbed Accra in Paris (AIP) came off in France at the Élysée Montmartre music venue on Saturday, April 23.

Ghanaian acts including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Fameye, Kwabena Kwabena, and a few others thrilled music lovers with electrifying performances at the highly-anticipated show.

The first leg of the initiative, which was held at Alliance Francaise in Accra in November last year, saw a mammoth crowd of music lovers present, including dignitaries such as EIB Network's CEO Bola Ray and French Ambassador to Ghana HE Anne Sophie Ave, throng the venue to have fun.

Photos of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Passi, and Orti. Source: Zionfelix/Ronnieiseverywhere_official/Starr FM

Source: Instagram

Saturday's event saw patrons fill the Élysée Montmartre music venue with beaming lights to watch their stars perform on the well-lit-up stage.

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the best videos of some celebrated Ghanaian musicians who performed at the well-attended music event.

1. Stonebwoy:

The general himself Stonebwoy jumped on stage at the Accra in Paris concert to thrill fans.

2. Sarkodie:

Sarkodie delights patrons at the Accra in Paris concert with some of his popular songs.

The Happy Day hit singer stormed the stage at the event to thrill with his energic and attention-grabbing performances.

3. Fameye:

Singer Fameye made a surprise appearance on stage at the Accra in Paris concert.

4. Kwabena Kwabena:

When singer Kwabena Kwabena mounted the stage to shake the audience at the Accra in Paris concert.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that rapper Sarkodie delighted patrons at the Accra in Paris concert with some of his popular songs Saturday, April 23.

The Happy Day hit singer stormed the stage at the much-publicised event to thrill fans with his energic and attention-grabbing performance.

The rapper was among A-list musicians from Ghana who arrived in France ahead of the event to entertain fans.

