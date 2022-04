Young rapper Ezvene Burner has won season 13 of TV3's Talented Kids reality show.

Ezvene Burner was crowned champion ahead of five others at the finals held on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

For his triumph, he talented rapper took home a GH10,000 cash award, as well as additional prizes from the show’s sponsors.

