Young rapper Black Sherif is set to perform at his first-ever international show in July in Portugal

Black Sherif has been booked as one of the artistes for the Afro Nation Phase Three and will perform alongside Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Davido, among others

The rapper will be joined by R2Bees as the only music artistes representing Ghana at the concert

Twenty-year-old rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has landed his first international show as a music artiste.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker has been booked for the 2022 Afro Nation Phase Three concert in Portugal. He was unveiled as one of the artistes in a post on Afro Nation's Instagram page.

According to the post, Black Sherif will be performing alongside renowned music stars such as Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Wizkid, Davido, and Beenie Man.

Other international music stars booked for the concert which is scheduled for July 1-3, 2022 include Koffee, Rema, Patoranking, Diamond Platinumz, Shenseea, Focalistic, Omah Lay, Popcaan, and many more. The flier also announced P-Square as special guests.

Ghana's representatives at Afro Nation 2022

The list of artistes is heavily dominated by Nigeria while Ghana only got two artistes booked for the concert.

Apart from Black Sherif, Tema-based duo Mugeez and Omar Sterling who are known together as R2Bees is the other act set to perform in Portugal.

Check out the list of artistes below:

Black Sherif's deserves praise for his rise

The news of Black Sherif's Afro Nation gig shows how fast he has risen as a music artiste. It has been less than a year since the rapper became a mainstream artiste after his Second Sermon freestyle went viral.

Entertainment journalist Owusu Worae has shared his thoughts on Black Sherif's rise and the news of his first international gig.

In a quick interview with YEN.com.gh, Worae praised the young rapper for how he has worked himself to reach where he is.

"Blacko has done very well for himself and deserves every commendation. Looking at where he was before he released Second Sermon in July 2021, he has come a long way.

"So far, he has put in a lot of work and been consistent. The results of that work is the Kwaku The Traveller which has become an international hit. We can only pray he gets better and does not rest on his achievements," he said.

For Worae who is the Head of Entertainment News at TV3, the Afro Nation gig will open opportunities for Black Sherif and he must take advantage of every one of them.

"Apart from the money, one thing such international gigs does is to expose you to other opportunities elsewhere. It will be up to him to maximise those opportunities to expand his reach."

Burna Boy performs Black Sherif's song at Madison Square Gardens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported hat Burna Boy had made history by being the first Nigerian artiste to perform and sell out the Madison Square Garden.

The concert dubbed 'One Night In Space Concert' saw Burna Boy thrill fans to back to back songs from his album collection.

Burna Boy performed the much anticipated Second Sermon Remix of Black Sherif which has got fans hailing the Ghanaian act.

