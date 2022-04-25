Lydia Forson has managed to get on the lips and into the hearts of Ghanaians with her acting talent

The actress is noted for the many roles she has played in movies and series both in and outside the country

Apart from her acting prowess, Lydia Forson has come to be noted for her high sense of fashion

Ever-beautiful Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has over the years amalgamated from a known face into a loved brand owing to her impeccable acting capabilities.

The actress has starred in many popular Ghanaian and even Nigerian movies and has managed to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Lydia Forson became a force to reckon with in the movie industry and she managed to get a role in almost all the popular movies produced by some of Ghana and Nigeria's best directors.

The actress has played so many roles in movies that it is almost impossible to envisage another actor playing a role anyone would agree Lydia would do better at it.

From acting on the big screens, Lydia Forson has managed to keep her fans entertained with her skits and videos mimicking viral content created on the web.

However, a side of the actress that many people are now taking a keen interest in is in the department of fashion.

The actress has rocked outfits for all occasions and has blessed timelines on all her social media platforms.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 photos of Lydia Forson that show she has classy taste when it comes to fashion.

1.

Lydia Forson took the whole and Ghana and Nigeria by storm as a guest at Rita Dominic's wedding.

2.

Looking cool in shades

3.

Black looks good on Lydia Forson!

4.

Posing with the greens!

5.

Award-winning actress with an award-winning smile

6.

See face!

7.

Even in white, Lydia glows!

8.

Looking better than a priceless portrait

9.

Blue and yellow...blue and yellow...blue and yellow

10.

Look at this beauty!

