Patapaa has come out to indicate that he had a bigger song and rode a higher wave than Black Sherif

According to Scopatumana hitmaker, his One Corner song enjoyed worldwide acclaim and should not be compared to Kwaku The Traveller

Patapaa was speaking in an interview when he indicated that Black Sherif's song was could but could not match the least of his songs

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah known by the stage name Patapaa has said Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller could not be compared to his One Corner song.

While speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment and sighted in a report by modernghana, Patapaa said his One Corner song put Ghana music on the world stage and got music lovers around the globe paying attention to our music.

Pataapa went on to claim that no Ghanaian song has made waves like his One Corner song making it Ghana's biggest worldwide hit song yet.

According to the Swedru-based artiste, the challenge that One Corner generated all over the world was mindblowing adding that Black Sherif's 'Kwaku the Traveller' could best be described as a social media song.

Patapaa however agreed that 'Kwaku the Traveller' was doing well, but admonished people not to compare it to his 'One Corner' song.

Pataapa is set to release his next song titled "Glass Nkoaa" in the first week of May 2022.

Black Sherif's Sharp Rise

Black Sherif's "Kwaku the Traveller '' has made massive waves since its release some weeks ago and has set a number of records with it.

The song became the first Ghanaian song to rise to Number One on the Top 100 Apple Music Charts in Nigeria and also debuted on the Billboard Top Thriller Global Charts.

