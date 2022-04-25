Kweku Flick has indicated that he would shy away from engaging in sports betting due to its benefits

The Money hitmaker said he was able to record his first song with proceeds from a sports bet he won

Kweku Flick said he had a rough start to life and his music career therefore he relied on sports bet to raise funds

Popular Ghanaian musician Kweku Flick born Andy Osei Sarfo, has indicated that he has enjoyed immense benefits from sports betting and was not going to quit anytime soon.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Tony Best on Kumasi-based Akoma FM and filed in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com, Kweku Flick said betting was not a bad venture adding that he had no intention of quitting.

According to the versatile musician, he recorded his first song using the proceeds from a sports bet he won so he was forever indebted to whoever introduced betting in the country.

"Why should I run from such a profitable venture?,” Kweku Flick said in response to a question posed to him by the show's host.

Kweku Flick went on to add that life had not been easy for him from the beginning and just like most people had rough his own rough patches.

He said he was willing to dedicate his time and energy to anything that will keep him going and sports betting was one of such things.

Kweku Flick has released a new song called “Ewiase” which is currently gaining massive airplay.

Sports betting has become very attractive to many Ghanaian youth due to the mouthwatering cashouts these sports betting compnaies promise clients.

