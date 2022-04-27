Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has left many disheartened over his latest post as he unveiled his new baby with actress Judy Austin

The actor's first wife, May Edochie, who was disappointed at her husband's action, responded to the post by leaving everything for God to judge

However, fans have stormed her social media page to drop consoling messages as they wished her well over the heartbreaking news

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took social media by surprise some hours ago after he revealed that he has a son who was welcomed some months ago by his second wife and fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy Austin.

Yul, in a post via his social media timeline, shared a picture of the baby and said it was time for the world to finally meet his son named Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

Fans have sent May Edochie messages to stay strong. Credit: @mayyuledochie @yuledochie

Source: UGC

However, a comment by Yul's first wife, May Edochie, who he married when he had nothing, showed all was not well in their home.

She commented:

"May God judge the both of you."

Her statement has seen many fans head to her page to drop some consoling messages at a time like this.

Fans storm May Edochie's page

YEN.com.gh captured some of the messages see them below:

__nitakate__:

"Keep maintaining your beauty. Sending you❤️."

latalove001:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ u are a strong woman peace and love of God for you and urs."

tdoosuur

"This is so heart breaking... you are beautiful and deserve the world. Big strong for your children mama. Love and light ."

lush_thriftwears:

"Yul is a confused man like look at you nah.. Nawa oo."

bigjoe_dboss:

"See queen Yul married yet Asabawood girls no gree marriage rest! Tueh!!! Sending you Love beautiful woman❤️❤️❤️."

ruthkaayak:

"I fail to understand men shame, be strong beautiful lady don't allow that woman to steal your peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh