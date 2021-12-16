Actress Kalsoume Sinare has bagged a Bachelor's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Kalsoume who studied Public Service and Governance graduated with Second Class Upper honours

The actress was joined by her colleague, Jackie Appiah, at her graduation ceremony to celebrate her feat

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe is the freshest celebrity graduate in town.

Kalsoume Sinare has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). The actress was part of the university's 21st congregation held on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Kalsoume completed GIMPA with a Bachelor's in Public Service and Governance. She bagged a Second Class Upper.

Kalsoume Sinare has graduated from GIMPA and Jackie Appiah was there to support her Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Jackie Appiah attends Kalsoume's graduation

Videos shared by blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere on Instagram show lovely scenes at Kalsoume's graduation ceremony.

The actress was joined by her colleague Jackie Appiah and her manager, Samira Yakubu, to celebrate her achievement.

Below are some of the videos from Kalsoume's graduation,

1. Kalsoume seats happily among other graduands:

2. Kalsoume is all smiles in her graduation gown:

3. The moment Jackie Appiah arrived at the graduation ceremony:

4. It was all love as Jackie congratulated Kalsoume:

Van Vicker bags first degree from AUCC

Kalsoume Sinare is not the only A-list actor to have graduated from a university in the past few months.

In July, Van Vicker graduated from AUCC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications.

The actor graduated with first-class honours while also bagging awards as the best student in his course and department,

Sharing a photo from his graduation, Van Vicker told the touching story of how he has waited for many years to get a degree.

Victoria Lebene also graduates from AUCC

Meanwhile, Van Vicker was not the only actor to graduate on the day as actress Victoria Lebene was also among the graduands.

Lebene, the wife of renowned blogger Nkonkonsa, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Development Communication.

The actress has taken to social media to share a photo and video from her graduation ceremony while encouraging others to do better than her.

